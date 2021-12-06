BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL’s game of the year. It also might be the windiest.

As expected, the weather is quite blustery on Monday, with the Patriots and Bills set to square off to determine the leader in the AFC East.

But a text forecast is one thing. Feeling and experiencing the wind is another. And by mid-afternoon on Monday, reporters covering the Patriots were feeling the wind.

Here we go and I've been covering games in Buffalo since the late 90s. I've never seen winds like this. Bright side, at least it's not raining. #WBZ #Patriots — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) December 6, 2021

Here we go and as we are heading to the game, we passed a Bills Mafia Bus. The wind blew the antennas and shingles off the bus and all over the highway. Bus had to pull over. It's windy here. Wow. #Patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) December 6, 2021

The wind in Buffalo is howling! Early view from the booth via @patsradio pic.twitter.com/t7dsulx9er — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 6, 2021

Been coming to Buffalo for 30 years. Never saw wind gusts like this — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) December 6, 2021

In traffic headed into the stadium. Wicked windy. Flags whipping. Traffic lights swaying. Wind supposed to tick down a bit by tonight. We’ll see how it feels at kickoff. pic.twitter.com/18djpaNX74 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 6, 2021

Patriots-Bills Forecast: Lake-Effect Snow Could Fall On Very Windy, Cold Monday Night Football Game In Buffalo (via @TerryWBZ) https://t.co/e8jhla7An2 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) December 6, 2021

Entering the stadium, at mid-level. pic.twitter.com/7fPzYloJzW — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) December 6, 2021

How it affects the game will be seen on Monday night. Rookie Mac Jones is getting his first real taste of wintry weather, after growing up in Jacksonville and playing collegiately in the SEC, so this will represent a new challenge for him.

That being said, Josh Allen’s got a cannon for an arm, but the right gust can knock down any ball. The night ought to be a difficult one for kickers Nick Folk and Tyler Bass, as well as punters Jake Bailey and Matt Haack.

Forecasts call for winds between 20 mph and 30 mph from 8 p.m. through midnight in Orchard Park, so it won’t be an issue that goes away before kickoff.