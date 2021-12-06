BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night’s big clash with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker has been activated off IR, the team announced a few hours prior to kickoff.
Collins is in his third stint in New England, re-joining Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Oct. 6 after his release from the Detroit Lions. He has seven combined tackles, a sack and an interception in his five games with the Patriots this season, but landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering an ankle injury.
Now he’ll be back for New England’s biggest game of the year, with the 8-4 Patriots set to take on the 7-4 Bills. The Patriots are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC and can retain that position with a win on Monday night.
In addition to activating Collins, the Patriots also elevated defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and defensive back Sean Davis to the active roster. Davis could see some run in the secondary with safety Kyle Dugger likely out Monday night after landing on the COVID list last week.