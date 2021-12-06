BOSTON (CBS) – Wastewater testing in Massachusetts shows an increase in the presence of COVID, which could predict a possible surge of cases in the state.
Medical experts have been tracking wastewater data throughout the pandemic to get a better idea of how prevalent COVID really is in the community.
The latest numbers are up to levels we haven’t seen since late January, based on test results from a Massachusetts Water Resources Authority pilot study.
Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
On Saturday, a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County became the first case of the Omicron variant confirmed in Massachusetts. The variant has now been detected in 17 states.
There was increased demand for vaccines and booster shots across Massachusetts over the weekend.
In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu plans to name the members of a new COVID advisory committee on Monday. The group will be tasked with helping guide the city’s response to any new developments in the pandemic.