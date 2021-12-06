Mac Jones Makes History By Attempting Just One Pass In First Half Of Patriots-BillsMac Jones did not do much for the Patriots in the first half of their Monday Night tilt with the Buffalo Bills. Except make some NFL history.

Damien Harris Gives Patriots An Early Lead Over Bills With 64-Yard Touchdown RunDamien Harris broke off the longest run of his career, giving the Patriots an 8-0 lead over the Bills early in Monday Night Football.

Jake Bailey Is No Match For Windy Conditions In BuffaloJake Bailey is one of the NFL's best punters. But not even he could do much against the strong winds that Mother Nature threw at the Patriots and the Bills during their Monday Night Football showdown in Buffalo.

David Andrews Warms Up Sleeveless And In Shorts In Snowy, Windy BuffaloOffensive linemen are just built different from everyone else.

Strong Wind Figures To Be Major Factor For Patriots-Bills Monday Night MatchupMonday night's game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL's game of the year. It also might be the windiest.