BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones did not do much for the Patriots in the first half of their Monday Night tilt with the Buffalo Bills. Except make some NFL history.
With windy conditions in Buffalo, throwing the ball wasn’t really the best option for either team. Bills quarterback Josh Allen fired off 10 passes in the first half, connecting on six of them for 46 yards and a touchdown. Allen’s cannon for an arm helped against the blustery winds.
But Jones attempted just one pass in the first half, connecting with Jonnu Smith on a 13-yard hookup in the first quarter. (It was a juggling catch by Smith at that.) Jones did not attempt a single pass in the second quarter.
With just one pass in the first half, the Patriots have the fewest first-half pass attempts since at least 1978, according to Elias Sports.
Perhaps Jones will throw a few more passes in the second half, but the Patriots are having success on the ground against the Bills. Damien Harris broke off a 64-yard touchdown run for New England’s only touchdown of the game, and the Patriots lead 11-7 at the break.