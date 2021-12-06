Jamie Collins Seemingly Returning, But Kyle Dugger 'Highly Unlikely' To Play For Patriots Vs. BillsIt's a bit of a good news-bad news situation for the Patriots' defense as they prepare to face the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won't Enter NFL Draft Until 2023Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights.

Tuukka Rask Practices With Bruins On MondayIt appears as though Tuukka Rask has taken a significant step toward rejoining the Boston Bruins.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Inch Closer Toward NFL History TogetherThe Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski pairing has been a special duo -- one of the best in NFL history. And the two moved closer to an all-time NFL record on Sunday.

Mike Vrabel Sends Rare Tweet Questioning NFL's Call On Potential Travis Kelce FumbleMike Vrabel doesn't tweet often. So when he does, you know he means it.