LITTLETON, N.H. (CBS) — A rollover crash on I-93 North in Littleton, New Hampshire left two girls dead Sunday. It happened at about 6:40 p.m. just south of Exit 44, New Hampshire State Police said.
Police said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet pickup lost control and rolled over. Two "young juvenile female passengers" were ejected from the truck and died at the scene of the crash, police said.
The driver, 36-year-old Jordan Couture of Milton, Vermont, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Police have not released any additional information on the crash or the victims.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact police at 603-223-8993.