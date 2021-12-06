LAWRENCE (CBS) — One man has been arrested after another man was killed during a shooting in Lawrence Sunday night. It happened on Crosby Street around 8 p.m.
Responding officers found 21-year-old Jeffery Ruiz, of Lowell, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released.
Hours later, police arrested 19-year-old Josef Guillen. He will be arraigned on a murder charge in Lawrence District Court Monday.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said it does not appear to be random.