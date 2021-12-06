BOLTON (CBS) — The family of a woman killed while volunteering at a farm in Bolton is mourning the loss of a “great mother, grandmother, and friend.”
Seventy-three-year-old Kim Taylor was volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her, according to first responders. She suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest before being rushed to the hospital.READ MORE: 19-Year-Old In Custody After Lawrence Shooting Leaves 1 Dead
Taylor was pronounced dead at Marlborough Hospital.
READ MORE: Boston Purchases 20,000 At-Home Rapid Tests In Latest Efforts To Fight COVID
A statement from Taylor’s daughters, Candice and Samantha Denby, read:
“Our mother, Kim Taylor, was not only a great mother, grandmother and friend but was also a huge animal lover. She found joy in her weekly volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, MA. This accident was tragic and we are so very sad. She was a nurse for over 30 years and recently retired from nursing after taking care of her patients in the Critical Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. She was an avid knitter, cook and Red Sox fan. She greeted others while walking her dogs and always found joy on these outdoor walks.”MORE NEWS: Rollover Crash On I-93 In New Hampshire Leaves 2 Girls Dead
Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the sheep involved as a comfort animal.