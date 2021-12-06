BOSTON (CBS) — Throwing the ball isn’t really a good option for the Patriots or the Bills on Monday Night Football, with the wind absolutely howling at Highmark Stadium.
It won’t be an issue for the Patriots if Damien Harris keeps breaking off massive runs, though. After starting the game with a pair of three and outs, the Patriots took an 8-0 lead off a 64-yard touchdown run by Harris.
Harris had just eight yards on his previous four carries before breaking off the longest run of his career.
Damien Harris is GONE. 64-yard touchdown!
It was also the longest run for the Patriots this season, and the longest run by the team since Curtis Martin’s 70-yard scamper in 1997.
The Patriots didn’t even bother sending Nick Folk out for the extra point, with Brandon Bolden taking a pitch from Mac Jones and finding his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Those points came off a turnover, as the Bills fumbled away their previous possession on a bad handoff by Josh Allen.