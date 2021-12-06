BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston wants to increase COVID-19 testing and has purchased 20,000 at-home rapid antigen tests to support its goal. They will be delivered to communities with the highest rates of COVID in the city.
"We will be distributing these free test kits as long as well as masks prior to the holidays. Each kit will include information on what to do if you test positive and direct you to contact the Commissions Infectious Disease Bureau to report your positivity and to receive additional instructions," Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission and chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Committee said Monday.
The tests are part of four steps Boston is taking to fight the latest coronavirus spike. Other strategies include increasing vaccine accessibility and enhancing health communication.
On Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced her COVID-19 Advisory Committee, which is made of up doctors, public health professionals and other community leaders.
Other than Dr. Ojikuta, the committee members are:
- Dr. Sabrina A. Assoumou, MD, Louis W. Sullivan Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine
- Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Assistant Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard School of Public Health
- Louis Elisa, President of the Garrison-Trotter Neighborhood Association, member of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition
- Paola García, Community Relations Manager, Tufts Health Plan
- Yvonne Garcia, Chief of Staff, State Street
- Temple Gill, Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, Huntington Theater Company
- Nia Grace, co-founder, Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, owner of The Underground Cafe + Lounge and Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen
- Dr. Julia Koehler, MD, Boston Children’s Hospital, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School
- Amy Latimer, President, TD Garden
- Brian Moy, restauranteur and owner of Shōjō and Ruckus
- Dinanyili Paulino, Chief Operations Officer, La Colaborativa
- Dr. Cassandra Pierre, MD, MPH, MSc, Medical Director, Public Health Programs, Boston Medical Center
- Jake Sullivan, Vice President for Government and Community Affairs, Boston University
- Tony Tjan, Chairman and CoFounder, Miniluxe
- Reverend Liz Walker, Senior Pastor, Roxbury Presbyterian Church
- Dr. Sandro Galea, MD, MPH, DrPH, Robert A. Knox Professor at Boston University School of Public Health
- Dr. Joseph Betancourt, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President, Equity and Community Health at Massachusetts General Hospital.