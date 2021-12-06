CHELMSFORD (CBS) – Police are searching for a machete-wielding man who robbed a Chelmsford over the weekend.
It happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at the New World Gas Station on Littleton Road.
A man wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black mask came in with a machete and demanded the clerk place money from the cash register into a bag.
The man ran away from the store with an undetermined amount of cash.
Police said the suspect ran to another parking lot on Littleton Road, got into a black sedan and drove off toward the center of town.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
The suspect is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. No other description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford Police.