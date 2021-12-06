WEATHER ALERT:Monday Night's Wind Gusts In Eastern Mass. Projected To Be Around 50 MPH
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, covid-19

BOSTON (CBS) – The City of Boston is issuing a reminder that its indoor mask mandate applies to everyone – even those who travel by sleigh.

On Monday, the City of Boston issued a friendly holiday reminder that the policy is in place “even for Santa.”

 

The mask mandate, which went into effect in August, applies to all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

