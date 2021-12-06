BOSTON (CBS) – The City of Boston is issuing a reminder that its indoor mask mandate applies to everyone – even those who travel by sleigh.
On Monday, the City of Boston issued a friendly holiday reminder that the policy is in place “even for Santa.”
Don't forget, masks are required in all of Boston’s indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status, even for Santa! pic.twitter.com/pR2ReVIe8t
— City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) December 6, 2021
The mask mandate, which went into effect in August, applies to all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.