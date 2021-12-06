Jamie Collins Activated From IR Ahead Of Patriots-BillsJamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night's big clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Strong Wind Figures To Be Major Factor For Patriots-Bills Monday Night MatchupMonday night's game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL's game of the year. It also might be the windiest.

Jamie Collins Seemingly Returning, But Kyle Dugger 'Highly Unlikely' To Play For Patriots Vs. BillsIt's a bit of a good news-bad news situation for the Patriots' defense as they prepare to face the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won't Enter NFL Draft Until 2023Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights.

Tuukka Rask Practices With Bruins On MondayIt appears as though Tuukka Rask has taken a significant step toward rejoining the Boston Bruins.