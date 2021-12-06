POLL: Which Will Be The Toughest Of The Patriots 4 Remaining Games?They've won seven straight heading into their bye week, and we want to know which of their remaining four games will be New England's toughest?

Patriots Beat Bills 14-10, Remain Top Seed In AFCThe more things change, the more they stay the same. The Patriots went into Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line, and as they’ve done numerous times over the last two decades, handed the Bills a loss on their home field.

Mac Jones, Patriots Throw Just Three Passes In Wild Monday Night Win Over BillsMac Jones did not do much for the Patriots throughout their Monday Night win over the Buffalo Bills. But the rookie QB did make some NFL history thanks to his light workload.

Damien Harris Gives Patriots An Early Lead Over Bills With 64-Yard Touchdown RunDamien Harris broke off the longest run of his career, giving the Patriots an 8-0 lead over the Bills early in Monday Night Football.

Jake Bailey Is No Match For Windy Conditions In BuffaloJake Bailey is one of the NFL's best punters. But not even he could do much against the strong winds that Mother Nature threw at the Patriots and the Bills during their Monday Night Football showdown in Buffalo.