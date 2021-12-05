UXBRIDGE (CBS) – Two vehicles were engulfed in flames when a wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge.
It happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police said 35-year-old Jonathan Marmol of Rhode Island was driving south in a 2004 Honda Accord when he crossed the median onto the northbound side of the highway.
Marmol slammed into a 2018 Subaru Outback, causing both cars to burst into flames.
Police said Marmol was declared dead at the scene. A 62-year-old West Boylston man was treated for minor injuries.
The northbound side of the road was closed for about three hours.
State Police are investigating why Marmol crossed the median before the fatal crash.