Report: Antonio Brown's Return To Bucs Not Guaranteed After Fake Vaccine Card SuspensionCould Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa be over after he was suspended three games for giving the team a fake COVID vaccination card?

News And Notes For Patriots-Bills Week 13 MatchupThe Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the Bills this weekend. We'll have to wait an extra for the Monday night matchup to take place, but in the meantime, Levan Reid has the news and notes heading into the clash.

Tatum And Schroder Each Net 31 As Celtics Cruise Past Trail BlazersJayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Stamkos Scores In OT To Lead Lightning Past Bruins 3-2The Tampa Bay Lighting bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead on Saturday night, beating the Boston Bruins 3-2.

No Patriots Players Ruled Out Ahead Of Monday Night Football Showdown With BillsThe Patriots appear to be relatively healthy headed into their Monday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills.