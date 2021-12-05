ATLANTA (CBS) – Tom Brady was a busy man early against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Brady was called upon early and often in the first half against the Falcons, and he was up to the task. The former Patriots quarterback racked up 217 yards and three touchdowns on 21-28 passing in the opening two quarters.
Among the throws was a vintage 27-yard connection with Rob Gronkowski on third down in the second quarter to give Tampa a 20-10 lead.
Unfortunately for Brady, he actually threw four touchdowns in the half. One of the scores, however, went to the other team.
In the closing seconds of the half, Brady tried to find his running back inside his own 10 yard line. Instead, Marlon Davidson snagged it and ran the ball three yards in for an Atlanta touchdown.
The Bucs headed into the intermission with a 20-17 lead after the pick-six.
Brady is widely seen as the leader in the NFL MVP race entering Week 13.