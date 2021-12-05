BOSTON (CBS) – The big political news of the week in Massachusetts came as Gov. Charlie Baker announced he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will not seek a third term in office.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by James Pindell of the Boston Globe to discuss the ramifications of the announcement.

“He knows exactly what the story will be written as his term as governor if he leaves right now, and he probably likes that,” Pindell said. “There’s only one way to go – to run for president. And he says he doesn’t want to run for president. Is he going to run for U.S. Senate? I don’t see how that’s going to work.”

Pindell said Geoff Diehl to become the Republican nominee in 2022.

“He will have company. Whether or not he has an actual match in the company is the question,” Pindell said.

As for the Democratic side, Pindell believes the frontrunner to be someone who hasn’t yet entered the race – Attorney General Maura Healey.

“This is what she’s been waiting to do for a while, waiting for this opening to happen. The assumption is always that if Baker is not running, she will,” Pindell said. “This is her moment. This is her moment to move up.”

