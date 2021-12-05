NORWOOD (CBS) — Norwood Police are investigating how a car ended up in a swimming pool on Saturday night. It happened on Edgehill Road.
The driver smashed through a fence and ended up on top of a pool cover.
Police said the driver was able to climb out of the car before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.