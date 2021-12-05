WEATHER ALERT:Monday Night's Wind Gusts In Eastern Mass. Projected To Be Around 50 MPH
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Norwood News

NORWOOD (CBS) — Norwood Police are investigating how a car ended up in a swimming pool on Saturday night. It happened on Edgehill Road.

The driver smashed through a fence and ended up on top of a pool cover.

READ MORE: 73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Animal At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

Police said the driver was able to climb out of the car before officers arrived.

READ MORE: Gov. Charlie Baker Weighing $4B Spending Bill Sent To Him By Lawmakers

Norwood Police responded to a car on top of a pool on Saturday night (Photo Via Norwood Police Facebook)

MORE NEWS: Wind Gusts Across Eastern Mass. Projected To Be 50 MPH Or Higher On Monday Night

No injuries were reported.

CBSBoston.com Staff