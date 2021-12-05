Patriots Take Over Top Seed In AFC After Ravens Lose To SteelersThe New England Patriots have climbed all the way to the top seed in the AFC. And on Sunday, they didn't even have to do anything to get there.

Tom Brady Racks Up 4 TDs In Bucs Win, Including Pair To Rob GronkowskiTom Brady was a busy man early and often against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Report: Antonio Brown's Return To Bucs Not Guaranteed After Fake Vaccine Card SuspensionCould Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa be over after he was suspended three games for giving the team a fake COVID vaccination card?

News And Notes For Patriots-Bills Week 13 MatchupThe Patriots head to Buffalo to take on the Bills this weekend. We'll have to wait an extra for the Monday night matchup to take place, but in the meantime, Levan Reid has the news and notes heading into the clash.

Tatum And Schroder Each Net 31 As Celtics Cruise Past Trail BlazersJayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.