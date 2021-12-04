LOWELL (CBS) – The Massachusetts National Guard will help with the COVID testing program for students in Lowell, which has seen a surge of cases in schools.
Earlier in the fall, guard members played a major role in driving school buses in districts with a dire shortage of drivers.
Lowell was among the cities participating in the program.
Starting this week, National Guard members will now be helping run the district’s “Test and Stay” program.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, there were 240 COVID cases in students and 30 among staff members from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.