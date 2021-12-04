BOSTON (CBS) — The memory of Martin Richard, the youngest victim in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, was very strong Saturday in the Boston Landing neighborhood of the city. That’s where hundred of runners made a five-mile trek, raised some money, and tried to stay warm.

It was the fourth annual MR8K, which draws its name and inspiration from Richard, an eight-year-old from Dorchester who was killed on Boylston Street during the bombing.

When the runners broke from the chilly starting line at Boston Landing, a former Bruins tough guy found himself thinking about Martin and the Richard family, who have stood for peace and kindness.

“The family has done so much to be involved in the community, and I think of them often,” said Adam McQuaid, who spent nine seasons with the B’s.

This 8K has become the primary fundraiser for the Martin Richard Foundation, which promotes sportsmanship, inclusion, and justice.

“It was awesome. I mean it was great to have people out on the course and cheering for you the whole time,” said runner Millie Paladino. “Just everyone coming together for this was great.”

Paul Veneto, who made headlines for pushing the same beverage cart from Boston to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to honoring fellow flight attendants killed on that infamous day, was there. He was quick to marvel at the legacy of the young boy.

“That little boy was eight years old, and he was inspiring people,” Veneto said.

WBZ-TV’s David Wade and Lisa Hughes were also among those who made the jaunt.

The registration fees from roughly 1,000 runners will help fund community groups that encourage young people to learn, grow, and lead, which is a mission that has become the Richard family’s life work.

“My heart went out to them and still does,” McQuaid said. “And to still support them on a day like today still does mean a lot.”

Saturday’s run was a five-mile loop that began and ended at Boston Landing in the shadow of the Bruins practice area and New Balance’s headquarters.

Both are sponsors of the Martin Richard Foundation.