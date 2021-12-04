DORCHESTER (CBS) — Six adults and six kids were forced out of a triple-decker home in Dorchester Saturday night after a fire broke out. The Boston Fire Department said the fire happened at around 8:30 p.m at the home on Geneva Avenue.
Two firefighters had minor injuries, but none were reported among the people who were inside the home.
A cat named Simba was saved from the fire and reunited with his family.
The Massachusetts Red Cross is going to help the 12 displaced people find housing.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.