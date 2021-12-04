WBZ Weather ForecastJosh Nichols has your latest weather forecast.

Martin Richard Foundation Holds 4th Annual MR8K Race In Boston On SaturdayThe race draws its name and inspiration from Martin Richard, an eight-year-old who was killed during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

Judge Upholds Fishing Restrictions Meant To Protect Endangered Right Whales In MaineThe U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Maine lobster fishermen who sought to block new fishing restrictions that are designed to protect rare whales.

'An Influx Of People': Stores In Boston's Seaport Experiencing Boon In Holiday SalesOne store owner in the Seaport said she's had many more customers this holiday season compared to last. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

New Hampshire Man Who Put Razor Blades In Pizza Dough Sentenced To PrisonA man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in federal prison.

