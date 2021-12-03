BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, there are several ways to support local businesses and get some your holiday shopping done at the same time. A holiday market, a farmer’s market, and a Sippin’ Santa event are all a part of this week’s To Do List.
BOSTON WOMEN’S HOLIDAY MARKET
On Saturday, Time Out Market is holding the Boston Women’s Holiday Market. Stop by the Fenway Food Hall from noon-5 p.m., where vendors from around New England will be selling everything from jewelry to candles.
www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/holiday-marketplace/
When: Dec. 4 from 12-5pm
Where: Time Out Market, 401 Park Drive, Boston
Cost: N/A
SIPPIN’ SANTA IN SOUTH END
When it comes to getting in the holiday spirit, one South End restaurant is taking things to a whole new level. The Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up At Shore Leave is going on through New Year’s Day. Enjoy special drinks and food items, all while taking in the lights, decorations, and holiday music.
https://www.shoreleaveboston.com
When: Now through New Year’s Day (Tues. & Wed. from 5pm-12am, Thurs. through Sat. from 5pm-1am)
Where: Shore Leave, 11 William E Mullins Way, Boston
Cost: N/A (You can make reservations here.)
SOMERVILLE WINTER FARMERS MARKET
The Somerville Winter Farmers Market is back for its 12th season starting this Saturday and will be going on weekly through April. The market features over 35 different vendors and performances from local musicians. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
https://www.somwintermarket.org
When: Every Saturday from Dec. 4 to Apr. 16 (9:30am-1:30pm)
Where: 191 Highland Avenue at the Armory, Somerville
Cost: N/A