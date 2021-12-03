SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Somerville on Munroe Street late Thursday night. Shakeel Bodden, 28, of Somerville has been arrested and is being charged with murder in the stabbing.
Somerville Police responded to calls about a stabbing in the home a little after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night. After arriving, officers found the 33-year-old with several stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Part of the street was blocked off Friday morning with crime tape, and investigators were seen going in and out of the home collecting evidence.
Sarah Phillips, who lives in the neighborhood, told WBZ-TV she saw police cruisers rushing to the house and was shocked to hear what happened.
“It’s terrible,” said Phillips. “My heart goes out to the family. This doesn’t happen in our community. This is a crazy time, and I’m really sorry for everybody.”
Bodden was taken to Mass General Hospital to be treated for his own injuries. Police said Bodden and the victim knew of each other.
Bodden was taken to Mass General Hospital to be treated for his own injuries. Police said Bodden and the victim knew of each other.

Bodden is going to be evaluated and is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court after his release.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released yet.