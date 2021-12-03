CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire is dealing with a big spike in coronavirus cases and has the highest positivity rate in the entire country.
According to the CDC, the state's seven-day positivity rate is 13.4%. This comes as the state reported 1,134 new cases on Thursday.
There are currently 8,251 active coronavirus cases in the state, the highest it has had at any point in the pandemic. Nearly 400 people are hospitalized with a coronavirus-related illness.
Every one of New Hampshire’s counties is seeing high transmission, according to the CDC map.
The CDC says 73.5% of New Hampshire eligible population is fully vaccinated.