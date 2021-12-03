BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,179 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, and there are now 1,003 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. Friday marks the first time since last February that there are over 1,000 hospitalizations in the state.
The DPH also reported 27 additional COVID-related deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 870,629. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,074.
There were 129,910 total new tests reported.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 4.74%.
There are also 191 patients currently in intensive care.