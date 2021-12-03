FOXBORO (CBS) – Christmas came early for dozens of deserving angels in Massachusetts foster care. And there’s a new name at the top of Santa’s nice list – That’s Patriots star Kyle Van Noy, who made magic for these kids.

“I wasn’t expecting something of this caliber,” 15-year-old Thomas said.

There were the priceless gifts of time and attention… and then there was so much more.

“I asked for a Mac Jones Jersey and he signed it for me! I can’t believe it,” 12-year-old Leeland said.

“My best thing ever was the Nintendo Switch. My best things were everything and the gifts thanks to Kyle and Marissa,” two siblings said excitedly.

A Very Van Noy Christmas is a tradition seven years strong now. But the cause and these kids have been Kyle’s heart long before that. It’s part of who he is.

“I was in the system. I was adopted at an early age, but it’s been in my heart and my wife’s heart. Her dad and brother also adopted. It means a lot to us to give back. They deserve it. I want to be a light to them,” Van Noy explained.

And there was light…. In sweet smiles, and grateful hearts.

“I just wanted to thank him for doing this to make me happy! I didn’t know I wanted this stuff, but I did anyway! I just wanted to do something for him in return.”

“To get all these gifts and stuff it really touches my heart. Definitely a night I’ll remember,” Thomas added.

The Van Noys partnered with three Massachusetts-based Foster Care organizations: Wonderfund, Hopewell, and MARE. Thirty-three foster children from MARE, ages 5-17, got to meet Kyle & Marissa and enjoy the winter wonderland inside the Cross Insurance Pavilion. The kids took photos with Santa, enjoyed a catered dinner, and received a Foundation tote bag filled with gift cards and essential items, complete with all the gifts from their Christmas wish lists – total average value of $1,200 per foster child.

The program also featured an outdoor drive-thru aspect at Gillette’s Parking Lot 22 that provided 150 foster families from Hopewell and Wonderfund with their very own Christmas tree, complete with ornaments for decorating, tote bags filled with essential items, gift cards, and a game for the family to enjoy. The drive-thru part of the program provided an average value of $500 per foster child for Christmas.