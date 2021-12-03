HOLBROOK (CBS) – The car that crashed after a police chase in Holbrook on Thursday was stolen from an Amazon driver, police say.
When the car crashed in front of Saint John’s Episcopal Church, officers found a trunk full of undelivered packages. The suspects ran into nearby woods but were quickly captured.
Police arrested 18-year-old Romulald Bernard of Randolph who faces several charges including failing to stop at a stop sign and receiving stolen property.
Two juvenile males ages 16 and 17 were also arrested and charged, one of them already had outstanding arrest warrants.