BROCKTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker got a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Shaw’s Center in Brockton Friday, urging others to do the same, especially in light of the Omicron variant.

“The science on this one’s clear, the vaccines do help keep people from getting very sick from this virus and the booster provides an extra layer of protection that will be especially important heading into the winter months,” Baker said.

He’s hoping rapid testing will slow Omicron’s spread.

“It’s a terrific tool for everybody to be able to access that kind of technology and to be able to use it quickly and simply and inexpensively,” Baker said. “I do believe that can make a really big difference.”

But the governor maintains that vaccines are the best protection. At the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, lead pediatrician Dr. Janemarie Dolan says vaccinations among 5 to 11-year-olds is lagging, which is a major concern leading into the holidays.

“In our population, a lot of our parents aren’t vaccinated and were really hesitant about that,” Dolan said. “There’s a lot of misinformation on social media.”

With the weather bolstering transmission rates, Governor Baker has one message. “Get vaccinated and get boosted,” Baker said.

Massachusetts residents can use vaxfinder.mass.gov to find a full list of locations to receive a booster.