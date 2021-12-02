FOXBORO (CBS) — The season did not end how the Revolution would have liked, but New England players continue to take home some honors for the club’s historic 2021 campaign. Four Revolution players were named to Major League Soccer’s 2021 Best XI on Thursday.
Those four are goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielders Carles Giland and Tajon Buchanan, and forward Gustavo Bou, who are being recognized as some of the league's top players at their respective positions.
New England's four selections lead the MLS this season, and is a new club high. It's tied for the second most in league history (D.C. United: 1997, 2006; Chicago Fire FC: 1998, 2003; LA Galaxy: 2010, 2011) behind only the Miami Fusion's five in 2001.
The Best XI is determined by media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs. You can check out the full squad here.
Turner and Gil had already earned some accolades for the 2021 season ahead of Thursday, with Turner taking home Goalkeeper of the Year while Gil was named the league's Comeback Player of the Year. The midfielder is the favorite to be named MLS MVP in the coming weeks.
The Revs set a new MLS record with 73 points during the regular season and captured the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield, but New England was eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night with a disappointing loss to New York City FC in the East Semifinals.