Patriots Cut Quinn Nordin From Practice Squad, But He May Be Back Soon

Major League Baseball Owners Lock Out Players As Collective Bargaining Agreement ExpiresMajor League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired overnight.

Red Sox Bring Back Jackie Bradley Jr., Trade Hunter Renfroe To BrewersThe Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and two minor league infielders from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Hurley's Picks: Now We'll See If The Patriots Are As Good As Everybody SaysThe Patriots have become the darlings of the national media. What. A. World.

Tatum Leads Celtics Past 76ers, 88-87Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds on Wednesday night, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.