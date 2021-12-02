ATTLEBORO (CBS) — AJ Quetta is returning to the Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey team in a new capacity.

Quetta, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year as a member of the team, is joining the Shamrocks as an assistant coach. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School last June.

“He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division I State Title,” said the Bishop Feehan High School hockey program in a statement.

His primary responsibilities will be working with the forwards and breaking down practice and game film.

Quetta was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26. He had spinal surgery in Atlanta and returned home to continue his recovery at Journey Forward in Canton.

Ever since the injury, the local community has rallied around Quetta.

A GoFundMe for Quetta has raised over $1 million to help his family pay for his medical expenses.

In mid-May, several local sports stars helped organize the A.J. Quetta Golf Invitational at The Cape Club in Sharon, with all proceeds going directly to the Quetta family. Bruins legend Ray Bourque and Super Bowl champion Teddy Bruschi were among many of the big names at the event.

During last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, Quetta served as the Boston Bruins fan banner captain for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

He was also named the honorary captain of the 2021 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award.