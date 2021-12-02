HOLBROOK (CBS) – Three people were taken into custody after crashing a stolen car filled with stolen packages in Holbrook Thursday morning.
Police said they tried to stop the Toyota Corolla just before 10 a.m. but it took off. A short time later, it crashed in a yard on South Franklin Street and all three suspects ran away towards Longmeadow Road.
Officers were able to track them down and capture them. Their names have not been made public and it’s not known what charges they face.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.