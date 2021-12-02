Four Revolution Players Named To MLS' 2021 Best XIThe season did not end how the Revolution would have liked, but New England players continue to take home some honors for the club's historic 2021 campaign

Al Horford Gets His Revenge Against 76ersAl Horford downplayed the revenge aspect of Wednesday night's Celtics win over the 76ers. But it was clear from the jump that he had a little extra something for the team that gave up on him.

Chaim Bloom Discusses Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Return To Red Sox, Two Prospects Acquired In TradeThe Red Sox made a surprising trade late Wednesday, bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. while sending Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee. But the main pieces of the deal are the prospects that Boston got in return.

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson Take Home AFC Player Of The Month HonorsThe New England Patriots did not lose a game in November thanks to some incredible play on both sides of the ball. So on Thursday, a pair of Patriots earned Player of the Month honors: Quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Patriots Cut Quinn Nordin From Practice Squad, But He May Be Back SoonThe Patriots released Quinn Nordin from their practice squad on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old kicker may not be gone for long.