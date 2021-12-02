EVERETT (CBS) — State Police are investigating reports of gunshots in the parking garage of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett late Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for Encore Boston confirmed Thursday that there was an “incident involving a firearm” at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, but that there were no injuries. They did not have any further comment.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.
Police say they responded to the casino around midnight and found evidence in the parking garage.