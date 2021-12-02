BOSTON (CBS) – According to WBZ I-Team sources there have been several reports of drinks spiked with drugs recently in the downtown area of Boston.
Boston Police are now warning people to be aware of their cups while at local bars and clubs, citing dangerous drugs- such as Rohypnol -can easily be placed in drinks of unsuspecting victims. The drug has no color or taste.
Some people we spoke to out enjoying their Thursday night say they keep in mind different ways to stay safe.
“You should never leave your drink unattended; you should also go out with trusted friends and you should have a support system,” Boston resident Dia Riegler said.
"I would put a thumb over a beer or have a friend put a coaster on top of it," Boston resident Jean Finnegan said.
Boston Police said the drugs can cause disorientation, confusion or unconsciousness and encourage people to take drinks directly from a server or bartender, always watch your drink and keep your hand over your drink when you’re not looking at it.