BOSTON (CBS) – There were 9,909 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 8,513 cases among students and 1,396 among staff between November 18 to December 1. The overall percentage of kids who tested positive during this time frame was 0.93%, while 1.0% of staff tested positive.
Due to Thanksgiving, case numbers from the week of November 18-24 were released Thursday along with numbers from November 25-December 1.
Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth:
- November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff)
- November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff)
- October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff)
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.