(MARE) – Hi, My name is Hailey and I am 14 years old. I am a sociable, funny, cool, kind, sweet, and outgoing person. I am someone who likes to stay on topic, listen to others, and am a good planner. I consider myself a brave person and a hard worker. Along with my many strengths I also have many talents and interests. I like to ride horses, play hockey, video games, and board games, and go swimming. I also like to cook and bake and draw anime.

I’m looking for a family that will love me and have fun with me! I would like to do many activities with my family including horseback riding, arts and crafts, movie nights, and cooking/baking. I am also learning to play the piano. I also would be a big help to my family by doing chores, playing with any siblings, and making everyone laugh. I would also love a visiting resource. I hope to speak with you soon!

Sincerely, Hailey

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.