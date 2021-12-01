TEWKSBURY (CBS) – The Tewksbury Police Department has a new comfort dog named Waffles. The department held a naming contest for their new team member, and one young student’s idea was chosen.
The labradoodle puppy came from New Hampshire. He will train with School Resource Officer Eric Hanley.
Once fully trained, Waffles will work to calm students and help build relationships between kids and the police department.
"It's astounding what a dog's presence can do," Hanley said. "We are all super excited. The sky's the limit."
Sgt. Hanley said he will be working alongside Waffles introducing him to the students and their parents.