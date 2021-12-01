METHUEN (CBS) – The MSPCA is looking to find new homes for two underweight horses that were surrendered to the organization last month.

Fancy, a 22-year-old mare, and 18-year-old male Goldie were living in central Massachusetts until their owners became overwhelmed and were no longer able to care for them. They’ve been living at Nevins Farm since November 8.

The horses were determined to be 200-to-300 pounds underweight. The MSPCA said the horses would have struggled to survive through the winter if they hadn’t been surrendered.

MSPCA-Angell Director Mike Keiley said the organization has been working on a plan to help the horses safely gain weight.

“They’re doing so well now that we would like to adopt them out so that they can continue to recuperate in their new home,” Keiley said. “Despite their current condition they’re very friendly and social horses, and we believe they’ll make excellent companions for the right adopter.”

Though the horses lived together for years, they are not particularly close, which will allow them to be adopted separately.

Anyone interested in adoption the horses can visit the MSPCA website.