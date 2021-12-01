Gov. Charlie Baker Will Not Seek Third TermMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he would not be seeking a third term. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

8 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 4,838 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Additional DeathsThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,838 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

13 minutes ago

Gov. Charlie Baker On Decision To Not Seek Third TermGov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito discuss their decision to not run for re-election.

2 hours ago

Patriots Tight End Hunter Henry Says He'd Miss A Game To Be At Birth Of First ChildHenry and his wife are expecting their first child, with the due date later this month. The tight end hopes that it doesn't come to this, but he would miss a game to see the birth.

2 hours ago

Frog Pond Opening Delayed Due To Problems With Ice Skating RinkSkating at the Frog Pond is on hold due to problems with the ice rink. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago