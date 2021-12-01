BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,838 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 860,280. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,016.
There were 121,485 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.14%.
There are 957 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 204 patients currently in intensive care.