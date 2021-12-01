BOSTON (CBS) – Outside the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday morning, people walking through Boston Common offered mixed reactions upon learning that Gov. Charlie Baker will not be seeking a third term in office.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced earlier in the day they will not run for re-election.

Some people told WBZ-TV they understood the decision.

”You know, I’m a Democrat but I just like the governor so much,” Stephen Uys said. “Gov. Baker, he did a terrific job. But you know the guy could be exhausted. Look at what he’s had to go through.”

Others felt it was time for someone else to occupy the corner office.

“Quite honestly, Massachusetts seems like there needs to be a turnover every once in a while. Been there for a while, it’s like if you have someone that hangs on for too long,” Dominic Mariano said.

But reflecting on Baker’s time in office, residents told WBZ-TV they have some level of respect for what he’s done since 2015.

Baker also received praise for his administration’s handling of the COVID pandemic.

”I think Massachusetts fared well considering we were one of the first cities hit, the first waves, when we didn’t really know what was going on. But I think overall compared to friends I have in some states, we did fairly well in Massachusetts. You have to give some credit to the leadership for some things,” Mariano said.

Echoing what Baker wrote in his announcement about putting aside the partisan playbook and taking a bipartisan approach, some people said that was what they appreciated about the administration.