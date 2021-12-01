FOXBORO (CBS) — Jamie Collins was back on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday. But two other players were missing as New England prepares for a huge matchup with the Buffalo Bills next Monday night.
Collins was back after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury. The linebacker landed on IR with the injury, and New England now has 21 days to add him to the active roster.READ MORE: Red Sox Sign Catcher Kevin Plawecki To One-Year Deal
Getting Collins back was a bit of good news for the Patriots, but the team was missing two other players during the media session of Wednesday’s practice. The biggest name was Kyle Dugger, who has become an important part of the New England secondary in just his second NFL season. Losing the hard-hitting safety would be big loss for one of the NFL’s top defenses, especially against such an offensively talented team like Buffalo.READ MORE: Mac Jones Files For A Tom Brady-Like Trademark
Running back J.J. Taylor was also missing after landing on the COVID-19 list on Monday. He’s been used sparingly this season, and hasn’t seen game action since Week 10 when he played 13 offensive snaps (and four special teams snaps) against the Browns.MORE NEWS: Revolution Join Long List Of Supporters' Shield Winners To Come Up Short In MLS Playoffs
New England currently sits in first place in the AFC East at 8-4, just ahead of the 7-4 Bills.