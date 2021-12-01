MARLBORO (CBS) – When Linda Finlay of Marlboro ordered new kitchen cabinets from IKEA in August, she hoped to have them installed in time to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, she’s making do with plastic bins for makeshift cabinets and running down to the bathroom sink for water.

“It’s horrible,” she said.

Finlay ripped out her kitchen after folks at IKEA designed a new layout with all new cabinets for her mobile home.

“They had to come out three or four times to remeasure,” she explained.

Once the plans were set, she paid IKEA $4,000 for the job. But when the day finally came to install the cabinets on her bare walls?

“One of the installers said no, we don’t do mobile homes. Are you kidding me?” she said.

After several phone calls to IKEA, Finlay decided she needed to return the cabinets, but that didn’t go well either.

“They would call and tell me ok, we are coming to get it and then they would send a message saying, we can’t come today.” she said.

Fed up with living without a working kitchen for three months, she reached out to the I-Team’s Call for Action. “I’ve seen a lot of people on Channel 4 get help,” she told WBZ-TV.

After the I-Team contacted IKEA, the company apologized, telling us:

Maintaining a high-quality customer experience from start to finish is a top priority for IKEA. We are sorry for the experience Linda Finlay had with her order. We know that our customers depend on their homes—and everything in them—more than ever. We’ve committed ourselves to creating solutions for our customers to create a better everyday life for the many people. That is why our Customer Service team is actively working on the case and prioritizing it to solve the problem she is facing. We want to get it right this time. The Customer Service team is directly in touch with Linda to fix the issue.

IKEA sent a truck to pick up the cabinets and refunded Linda the $4,000.

She is now using that money for new cabinets. When it’s done, she plans to dive into her favorite Thanksgiving recipes, even if it’s a bit late for the holiday.

“I’m just so thankful for you guys, really thankful,” she said.

If you have a consumer issue that you want to bring to the attention of the I-Team’s Call For Action, email wbzcallforaction@cbs.com.