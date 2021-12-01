WBZ Evening News Update For December 1Governor Baker says he will not seek a third term in office in 2022; Fare-free buses will extend for two years in certain Boston neighborhoods; Tewksbury Police welcome comfort dog to work with students; Latest forecast.

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 1, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

'We Need To Have Some Sort Of Closure.' Family Asks Driver In Deadly Yarmouth Hit And Run To Come ForwardWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Tewksbury Police Introduce New Comfort Dog WafflesThe Tewksbury Police Department held a naming contest for their new team member and one young student's idea was chosen.

Keller @ Large: With Charlie Baker Out, Would Marty Walsh Make A Run For Massachusetts Governor?WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

