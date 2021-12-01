BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Al writes, “I am already fully vaccinated and was thinking about a booster. Should I wait to see if there are any modifications based on Omicron news?”

Don’t wait. Get your booster now if you’re eligible. We don’t know how things are going to evolve with the Omicron variant, and there is some optimism that the vaccines and boosters will still provide protection by driving antibodies well above the threshold needed to ward off the virus. And we may not even need a special booster against Omicron. Only time will tell. In the meantime, the Delta variant is still the predominant variant in the U.S. and you want to protect yourself from it as best you can right now.

Diana says, “I am vaccinated and got the booster. I have tickets to a concert at TD Garden on Dec. 11. I really want to attend but am nervous about it and have considered not going.”

I hear you. I’m so glad you’re vaccinated and boosted. That is your best protection right now. But I think it depends on your underlying health. Are you at high risk for COVID complications? For example, are you elderly? Do you have diabetes? Are you undergoing treatment for cancer? Also, we are keeping a close eye on Omicron to see how things evolve over the next few weeks. But if you’re otherwise healthy and plan to wear a high-quality mask, it may be a risk you’re willing to take.

Bob writes, “They are talking about tweaking the boosters for new variants like Omicron. I know they are safe but am concerned with having to get more and more boosters and how it could affect my body.”

We’re not sure if an additional booster specifically targeting Omicron will be necessary at all. Hopefully, we’ll have more information in the next few weeks. And there is still optimism that the boosters we’re receiving now will last longer than the original vaccine series. But the hope is that eventually, we will only need boosters every 1-3 years, similar to the annual flu shots. I’m glad you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. That’s the best thing you can do for your body right now.

Katie asks, “If my child is a close contact at school, what exactly does that mean? I received a message from the school nurse but was given really no direction.”

I would ask the school. I received the same notification from my daughter’s school. However, all of the kids wore masks at school, and none of them ended up testing positive. They were all tested at their school, so they could stay in school until they were cleared. Reach out to your school nurse again for further clarification.