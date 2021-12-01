Red Sox Acquire Jackie Bradley Jr. From BrewersThe Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and two minor league infielders from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Hunter Renfroe.

Tatum Leads Celtics Past 76ers, 88-87Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds on Wednesday night, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hurley's Picks: Now We'll See If The Patriots Are As Good As Everybody SaysThe Patriots have become the darlings of the national media. What. A. World.

Report: Red Sox Signing Rich Hill To One-Year DealThe construction of the Red Sox' rotation continues. This time, it's a familiar face coming back to his hometown.

Patriots Place Kyle Dugger On Reserve/COVID List After Positive TestJamie Collins was back on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday.