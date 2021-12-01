BOSTON (CBS) – Keep doing what we know works; that’s the message from top health experts in Boston and across the country as we learn more about the latest COVID-19 variant Omicron.
"I will say, today, do not panic," said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center. "This is not an on/off switch. There is no scenario in which I envision these vaccines not working at all against Omicron."
Doron said those who are fully vaccinated – especially boosted – can live their lives. There is more COVID-19 out there, and we know the precautions that work against it.
Things like hand washing, social distancing and masking inside – a measure The Chelsea Board of Health has implemented again starting Friday.
Dr. Doron stressed to anyone still unvaccinated – now is the time.
“This is not the time to chalk up symptoms to a cold. Any mild symptoms whatsoever of a respiratory nature should prompt immediate testing and isolation until you have the results,” Doron said.