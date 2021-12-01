BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office.

“I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues.

State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of Donald Trump.

“Tackling climate change, solving the housing crisis, building a 21st century transit system. These are problems we need to be running toward with conviction,” said Chang-Diaz.

“I certainly got in because I believe the status quo is not an option,” said Allen.

And Downing does not believe the governor has been acting with “urgency” on those issues.

Governor Baker says the handling of the pandemic is one of the biggest reasons he chose not to campaign again because there is still work to do. But these democrats are already giving him failing grades saying he was slow on vaccine mandates and passports. “He waited for data to confirm what we were already seeing in the community,” said Downing.

Democrats see a new opportunity to win back the corner office all saying they are the agents of change the state needs. Speculation has run high that Attorney General Maura Healey will also throw her hat into the democratic ring. She only released a statement thanking the governor for his time in office. “Governor Baker should be proud of his record of service to Massachusetts and the country and I am grateful to call him a friend,” Healey said.

Geoff Diehl also released a statement saying, “I have a message to Massachusetts residents who are tired of the status quo: I will work hard every day to make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

With the election next November and with the governor’s announcement, there is still time for other candidates to jump into the race.