BOSTON (CBS) — Skating at the Frog Pond is on hold due to problems with the ice rink.
Organizers say the traditional rink, which is New England’s oldest outdoor skating rink, “needs maintenance that can only take place during the off-season.” Instead, a temporary rink will be installed.
“The temporary rink will be similar to the pop-up rinks that are now around Boston and it will still provide a great skating experience for the public,” said Doug Zeghibe, the executive director of The Skating Club of Boston, in a statement. “Skaters will have a great surface, holiday lights, and the beautiful backdrop of the Boston Common to enjoy. It will still be an incomparable experience.”
The Frog Pond aims to open for skating during the week of Dec. 5 once the installation of the temporary rink is complete. Skaters can watch for an official opening date on the Frog Pond’s website.
The delay means the annual “Tree Lighting Skating Spectacular” that was supposed to take place at the Frog Pond Thursday will be canceled. Some of the performers will be at the The Skating Club of Boston for an event on Saturday.