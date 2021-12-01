BOSTON (CBS) – Boston firefighters saved a 90-year-old woman from her burning apartment in Brighton early Wednesday morning.
Flames broke out inside her fifth floor apartment in the Boston Housing Authority complex on Washington Street around 4 a.m.
Firefighters pushed through heavy smoke and fire and found the woman unconscious in the hallway. They shut the door to her apartment to contain the fire and carried her out of the building.
The woman was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation when she was rushed to the hospital.
No one else was hurt, but 35-to-40 other residents were forced out of their apartments, according to Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.
“They broke the doors, they broke the windows, they broke everything and they started doing a lot of big banging and knocking on people’s doors so everybody could get out,” resident Virgilio Luna told WBZ-TV.
Companies did a great job under extreme conditions , heavy smoke and fire , they were able to find the resident and bring her down to safety. They also closed the door to control the fire , and kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments . pic.twitter.com/S21E2ncRpC
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 1, 2021
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.