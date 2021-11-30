AMHERST (CBS) — The tuition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is going up.
The school announced on Tuesday that it plans to raise its in-state tuition by 2.5 percent and out-of-state tuition by 3 percent in 2023.
The dining and housing fees will also go up.
The school said the changes are being made because of uncertainties about additional stimulus funding and enrollment.