FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s quest for an MLS Cup came to an abrupt and disappointing end on Tuesday night. The Supporters’ Shield winners fell to New York City FC in the East Semifinals at Gillette Stadium.
The Revs set an MLS record with 73 points during the regular season, but go home without a playoff win. They fought back twice against New York City in a thrilling playoff match, but were booted in penalty kicks.
All five New York City shooters beat Matt Turner, while Adam Buksa missed for New England to give NYCFC the 2-2 (5-3) victory.
New England was not its explosive self after a 23-day layoff following the end of the regular season. They fell behind 1-0 after just three minutes, but quickly tied things on a Buksa header in the ninth minute.
Valentín Castellanos gave NYC a 2-1 lead in the 109th minute, but was ejected a few minutes later when he picked up his second yellow card. The Revs took advantage of having the man advantage, as Tajon Buchanan right-footed one into the back of the net in the 118th minute to knot the match at 2-2.
That’s when the match went to penalty kicks, and the Revs came up short. It ends what could have been a special November and December for New England.
New York City will now head to Philadelphia to face the two-seeded Union in the Eastern Conference Finals.